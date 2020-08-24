Namibia records four COVID19 deaths.

Windhoek, Aug 24-The country has recorded four more deaths due to Covid-19 and 176 new cases. The Ministry of Health has also announced that 54 patients have recovered. Two deaths were reported at Windhoek, while Swakopmund and Keetmanshoop one death each. New positive cases were reported in Windhoek (126), Walvis Bay (4), Swakopmund (9), Oshakati (9), Mariental (9), Rehoboth (3), Onandjokwe (8), Tsandi, Engela, Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein and Katima Mulilo (2) each , Gobabis and Khorixas one aech.

Confirmed cases :6 030

Recoveries :2 563

Active cases :3 411

Deaths :56

Samples tested :51 605

People in quarantine :1 255

NDN Reporter