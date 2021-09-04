No evidence points to lab leak in COVID-19 origins tracing: media

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4 — No concrete evidence has emerged to tie the novel coronavirus to a lab, while scientific evidence pointing to COVID-19 having natural origins continues to expand, the online news outlet AlterNet has said.

According to an article titled “The lab leak theory is falling apart” published on its website on Wednesday, Washington’s unclassified summary of the origins of the virus probe released on Aug. 27 does not claim to “have eyewitness accounts, intercepts, genomic analyses or anything specific” to back up the lab leak theory.

“There’s no evidence the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology) ever had COVID or any virus similar enough to COVID to genetically engineer it from spare parts,” the article said. “Not a shred of concrete evidence has emerged to tie COVID to a lab” after a 90-day investigation ordered by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the body of scientific evidence pointing to natural origins continues to expand, with more and more viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 being found in the wild, the article noted.

The emergence of increasingly infectious COVID-19 variants casts doubt on the lab leak theory, the article said, adding the fact that the virus can infect species as different as otters and tigers is further evidence it’s a natural virus. (Xinhua)