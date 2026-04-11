Russia urges responsible approach to Iran talks

MOSCOW, April 11 — The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday called on participants in upcoming talks between the United States and Iran to demonstrate a responsible approach and avoid actions that could undermine the chance for peace.

In a statement, the ministry said an opportunity has emerged to resolve tensions in the Persian Gulf, noting that most countries support the process and expect success from the talks, which are set to be held in Islamabad under Pakistani mediation.

The ministry warned against forces hindering progress toward peace and creating obstacles, including those who unleashed aggression against Iran and then blamed Tehran for disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that the priority at the current stage is to address the root causes of the conflict, calling for an end to the war started by the United States and Israel and an immediate halt to fighting in the Lebanese-Israeli border zone and air strikes on Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the negotiation delegations from the United States and Iran would hold talks on Saturday to find a peaceful solution to the Middle East conflict. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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