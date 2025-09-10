HKSAR gov’t slams European Commission report on Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 10 — The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday said it strongly disapproved of and rejected unfounded remarks in a report by the European Commission and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The HKSAR government will resolutely, fully and faithfully implement the national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, while also safeguarding rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people in accordance with the law, a spokesperson for the HKSAR government said.

The spokesperson urged the EU to respect facts, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations that it claims to uphold.

The EU should immediately stop its long-arm jurisdiction and interference in Hong Kong matters, which are purely China’s internal affairs, the spokesperson stressed.

The HKSAR government safeguards independent judicial power, the spokesperson said, adding that judges remain independent and impartial when adjudicating cases concerning offence endangering national security.

The spokesperson said that the HKSAR government steadfastly safeguards rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people as protected under the law.

“Human rights in the city have always been robustly guaranteed constitutionally by both the Constitution and the Basic Law since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland,” the spokesperson noted.

The EU repeatedly used the so‑called annual report to smear the HKSAR, while turning a blind eye to facts, which was an example of hypocritical “double standards,” the spokesperson said, urging the EU to correct its wrongdoings. (Xinhua)

