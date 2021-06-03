No contact sports activities in the country in month of June.

Windhoek, June 3 – – NFA and Government have reached an agreement to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations announced by government last week which prohibits contact sports from the first of June to the 30th of june 2021 due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported recently.

In a circular dispensed to the NFA Members and Stakeholders from the Secretary General, Franco Cosmos, the NFA states that Namibia has recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths in one (1) day for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic which is indicative of the spiking number of COVID-19 cases.

It is against that background and the fact that the Public Health COVID-19 Regulations are already gazetted and it cannot be changed ,which means that no contact sports are allowed from the 1st June till 30th June 2021.

On 01 June 2021,the Namibia Football Association (NFA) leadership had discussions with the Minister of Health and Social Services,Honourable Dr Kalumbi Shangula to find a way to continue with football action amid the Covid-19 regulations that were announced last week friday that prohibits contact sport for the month of June 2021.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of the meeting because we had plans and programs that were in place to smoothen the return to football in the country while dealing with COVID-19. The Namibia Premier Football League Transitional League, MTC NFA Cup Aweh and the CAF U15 Girl School Project are all on halt and we have no guarantee that come month end the regulations will be amended but we understand the situation the country and ministry finds itself and the spiking numbers of deaths and infected are an indication of the seriousness of the situation, says Cosmos.

He encourages the football family and the entire Namibian nation to respect the COVID-19 General Regulations as Gazetted on the 31st May 2021 until further notice.

“I further urge our members to take care, keep social distancing, wear mask and sanitise so we can all return to the pitch and enjoy the beautiful game that has given us all so many memories”.

Source:NFA

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info