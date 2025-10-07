Trending Now
NationalSports

Namibia’s top football league to begin Oct. 24 after gov’t funding boost

October 7, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 7 — The Namibian Premiership Football League (NPFL), the country’s top-tier men’s football competition, will officially begin its 2025/26 season on October 24, according to a memorandum sent to Namibia Football Association (NFA) members on Monday evening.

The announcement comes after a significant financial boost from the Namibian government, which recently pledged 10 million Namibia dollars (581,000 U.S. dollars) to support the NPFL.

The injection follows the withdrawal of former title sponsor Debmarine Namibia, the country’s leading marine diamond mining company.

The NPFL, which resumed in 2021 after a three-year suspension due to governance and sponsorship disputes, serves as the main pathway for players to reach the national team.

In the memo, NFA Interim General Secretary Cassius Moetie outlined a series of mandatory deadlines to ensure a smooth start to the season.

All members must submit financial reports for the previous season and return new membership or renewal forms by October 10.

Player and official registrations must be completed on FIFA’s E-Connect system by the October 24 kickoff date. Moetie confirmed that members will continue receiving the same level of financial assistance as in the 2024/25 season, although grants will only be disbursed once the NFA receives the government funds.

“Strict adherence to these requirements is essential to ensure a smooth and professional kick-off of the 2025/26 football season.

Non-compliance may result in sanctions, withholding of funds, or disqualification from official competitions,” Moetie wrote. (Xinhua)

