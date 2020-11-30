Young Warriors flies to SA for Cosafa championship tournament.

Windhoek, Nov 30 – – Young Warriors Head Coach James Britz on Monday named his final squad of 20 players for the 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championship that takes in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa from 3 – 13 December. The annual regional tournament will also act as a zonal qualifier for the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, with the two finalists set to advance to the continental showpiece that is scheduled to take place in Mauritania next year.

Namibia is making a return to the competition after missing out last year and have been drawn in a tough pool that includes defending champions Zambia, Malawi, and Comoros Islands. Only the top team from each of the three pools and the best-placed runner-up advance to the semi-final.

“ Despite being drawn in a tough group with defending champions Zambia, I strongly believe the players we have in the current squad should be able to give us the results that we want. Our target is to reach the semi-finals with our game plan that will not be affected by how tough or strong the oppositions are. The boys are confident and the spirit in the team is very good, We however lost one key player because his documents were not ready but either than that the team is solid and good to go” says Britz.

Britz adds that most of the boys in the setup come from the U-17 National Team that played well at the COSAFA Cup last, Prins Tjueza who was the top goal scorer at that event is also in the mix.

The team will depart to South Africa tomorrow on Tuesday and will play their first match on the 4 December against Zambia followed by another match on the 7th against Malawi before concluding group stages on the 9th with Comoros.

Here is the final Young Warriors training squad: Rogiano Goagoseb, Tully Nashixua, Immnauel Hamunyela, Promise Gurirab, Jovane Narib, Tuhafeni Ananias David, Xavier Mcclune, Denzil Narib, Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Edmar Kamatuka, Giovanni Kaninab, Pitsi Ameb, Carl Tjipe Karuuombe, Junhino Jantze, Ronin Berendt, Ngazikue Kandetu, Romeo Amon, Ruhuka Ngatangwe and Amazing Kandjii.

Source:NFA Website