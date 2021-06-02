Ukraine voices support for WHO approval of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

KIEV, June 3 — Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has voiced his support for the World Health Organization’s approval of the CoronaVac vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use, said the minister’s official Facebook page on Monday night.

Ukraine has purchased the CoronaVac vaccine, Lyashko said, adding that the country “is currently vaccinating people over 65 years old, people with limited mobility and their carers, athletes, educators, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and critical care workers.”

The WHO said Tuesday the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine has been given WHO Emergency Use Listing after being found to be safe, effective, and quality assured following two doses of the inactivated vaccine. (Xinhua)