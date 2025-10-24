Trending Now
Nigerian troops kill 50 terrorists, thwart attacks in NE states
AfricaInternationaltragedywar

October 24, 2025

ABUJA, Oct. 24 — Nigerian troops on Thursday killed over 50 terrorists while thwarting multiple coordinated attacks on military locations in the northeastern states of Borno and Yobe, local authorities said.

Sani Uba, spokesperson for the Joint Task Force in the northeast region, said in a statement that the suspected terrorists launched four-hour assaults on locations of troops covering the two states, starting from midnight.

According to Uba, the troops “fought gallantly and professionally,” repelling the attacks and inflicting devastating losses on the terrorists.

The coordinated ground and air operations, backed by precision strikes from the air component of the joint task force, led to the killing of over 50 terrorists across all the locations, he said.

“The precision strikes, coupled with enhanced battlefield awareness provided by the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets, gave troops additional leverage and impetus to respond with overwhelming and lethal force,” the spokesman added.

The troops also recovered arms and ammunition, including hand grenades, during the encounters.

He disclosed that over 70 wounded terrorists were being pursued by ground troops, with the air component maintaining close coordination to ensure total clearance of the fleeing remnants. (Xinhua)

