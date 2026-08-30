AES denounces “betrayal” after foiled destabilization attempt in Niger

OUAGADOUGOU, Aug. 30 — The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) on Saturday evening denounced a “betrayal” involving a group of Nigerien soldiers in an attempt to destabilize Niger, which was “contained and foiled,” according to a statement.

In the statement, the AES said it had been subject to “betrayal” by a group of soldiers involved in an “attempt to destabilize” the country through attacks targeting Air Base 101 and several sensitive sites in Niamey during the night of Aug. 28 to 29.

Thanks to the “bravery and professionalism” of loyal republican forces, the attempt was “contained and foiled,” the statement said.

The AES reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the unity, cohesion and stability of the confederation, and called on the people of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to remain particularly vigilant.

The AES “remains fully committed” and mobilized alongside Niger, sharing its determination to continue the fight for sovereignty and peace, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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