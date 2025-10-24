4 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon: sources

BEIRUT, Oct. 24 — Four people, including two Hezbollah members, were killed on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes targeting eastern and southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese sources.

Two people were killed and two others injured by Israeli airstrikes in the evening targeting a house in the town of Arabsalim, deep in the south, whereas two were killed and several others injured by earlier Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in the Baalbek district, eastern Lebanon, the official National News Agency reported.

A Lebanese army intelligence source told Xinhua the two dead in eastern Lebanon were Hezbollah members identified as Mohammad Haidar Jazini and Hisham Khalil.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, largely halting clashes triggered by the Gaza war.

Still, the Israeli army continues to conduct occasional strikes in Lebanon, citing operations against Hezbollah “threats,” while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26