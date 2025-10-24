Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs 4 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon: sources
4 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon: sources
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastwar

4 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon: sources

October 24, 2025

BEIRUT, Oct. 24 — Four people, including two Hezbollah members, were killed on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes targeting eastern and southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese sources.

Two people were killed and two others injured by Israeli airstrikes in the evening targeting a house in the town of Arabsalim, deep in the south, whereas two were killed and several others injured by earlier Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in the Baalbek district, eastern Lebanon, the official National News Agency reported.

A Lebanese army intelligence source told Xinhua the two dead in eastern Lebanon were Hezbollah members identified as Mohammad Haidar Jazini and Hisham Khalil.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, largely halting clashes triggered by the Gaza war.

Still, the Israeli army continues to conduct occasional strikes in Lebanon, citing operations against Hezbollah “threats,” while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Poland scrambles fighter jets to secure airspace in...

September 20, 2025

Namibia unveils upgraded banknotes, coins

July 24, 2025

40-Year-Old’s Backyard Garden Empowers the Unemployed

July 26, 2023

Professor Joseph Disho Joins Hot Topic of Kavango...

April 1, 2025

Trump administration prepares for mass firing of federal...

October 3, 2025

Mbumba’s Golden Parachute

April 3, 2025

UN Secretary-General Urges Global Action to Transform Broken...

July 25, 2023

At least 43 civilians killed in suspected ADF...

July 28, 2025

Palestinian killed by Israeli settler in West Bank:...

September 24, 2025

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.