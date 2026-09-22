Iranian president says UNGA opportunity to expound Iran’s positions, regional realities

TEHRAN, Sept. 22– Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday his participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be an opportunity to elaborate on the country’s positions and the realities in the West Asia region.

He made the remarks before leaving the Iranian capital Tehran for New York to take part in the UNGA session, stressing that he would also use the event to let the world’s public hear the Iranian nation’s voice, according to a statement published on his office’s website.

Pezeshkian described the UNGA session as a platform to explain both the suffering and strength of the Iranian people. “We will defend our stance with strength at international forums,” he said.

Reacting to the U.S. government’s refusal to issue entry visas to his media team members, Pezeshkian said such restrictions can be construed as an indication of certain sides’ concern about disclosing the realities of regional developments.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week will start on Tuesday at the UN Headquarters in New York City. Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday.

The U.S. government had refrained from issuing visas to some members of the Iranian delegation, including those of the president’s media team, according to Habibollah Abbasi, director general of public relations at the Iranian president’s office.

Last Thursday, Washington said it would issue visas to some top Iranian officials for the session. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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