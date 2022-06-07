Nigerian official confirms 22 worshippers killed, 50 injured in church attack

Trending Now
CRIME

June 7, 2022

ABUJA, June 7 — An emergency management official on Tuesday confirmed at least 22 worshippers were killed and 50 others injured following an attack on a church in the country’s southwestern state of Ondo on Sunday.
The attack took place at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, a town in Ondo state, as many worshippers gathered at the church during the morning mass on Sunday.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said while conducting an on-the-spot assessment at the place, rescue workers had learned that about 700 people attended the church service and about 150 were feared to have been affected by the attack.
“So far, we have recorded 72 casualties. I can confirm to you that 22 bodies have been deposited in a morgue and 50 others are injured and receiving medicare at three hospitals in Owo. Two are government hospitals, and one is a private facility,” Kadiri Olanrewaju, who oversees the rescue operation of NEMA in Ondo, told Xinhua.
According to him, there might be more casualties, as it is believed that some of the victims might have been sent to other health facilities to receive treatment.
Ondo state governor Arakunrin Akeredolu on Monday declared seven-day mourning of the dead and ordered that flags be flown at half-mast at all public buildings in honour of the victims.
In a statement released by the presidency on Sunday in Abuja, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the heinous killing of worshippers. While mourning the dead and condoling with their families, the Nigerian leader charged emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succour to the wounded.  (Xinhua)

