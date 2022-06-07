Trending Now
MTC NAMED NAMIBIA’S MOST ADMIRED BRAND FOR 3RD YEAR RUNNING

June 7, 2022

Windhoek, June 7 – MTC continues to be Namibia’s most appreciated brand as it was once more, for the third year running, was named Namibia’s Most Admired Brand at the Brand Africa award ceremony held last night in Windhoek.

The telco also bagged the Most Admired telecommunications brand category; Most Admired Namibian Brand symbolizing African pride.

Accepting the awards on behalf of the 081Nation, MTC’s Managing Director, Dr. Licky Erastus expressed “As leaders of this Namibian household name (MTC), our stance has always been to humanise the brand so that it is relatable. And we have achieved this through being customer-centric – creating products and solutions that speak to people’s needs, and having a Corporate Social Investment drive that attends and gives remedies to several societal issues that affect our people. As a truly Namibian brand for the people and by the people, we are therefore humbled by the recognition, and our appreciation goes to all MTC Ambassadors and the entire 081Nation at large for making MTC the most relevant brand for the past 27 years, and today the Most Admired Namibian Brand for the third year running.” – Dr. Erastus, MTC Managing Director.

Behind every great brand, is a great leader. At the award ceremony, MTC Chief Human Capital, Corporate and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo was honoured with Africa Brand Leadership Excellence Award 2022. This recognition award is conferred to an individual who possesses excellent leadership traits, and throughout his/her career, helps build a strong brand (s).

“In leadership, one has to build oneself first to become successful. Thereafter, it is about building and growing others. It is about making a positive difference in serving the interest of those who entrust you with leadership. In light of branding, it is more than just a logo. It is about the people and the culture that you build, and living up to the promise that you make to the people.”

Established in 2010, Brand Africa is an intergenerational movement to inspire a brand-led African Renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent.

 

