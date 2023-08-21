Investigation Underway Following Shooting Incident Involving Rubicon Security Guards

By Lylie Happiness

Tsumeb, Aug. 21 — An ongoing investigation is being carried out by the Oshikoto Police in response to a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at approximately 2:25 PM near the SPCA office premises along the route to the Oshilinda location. The incident involved two security guards from Rubicon Security and a 49-year-old individual who sustained gunshot wounds.

According to official reports, the incident unfolded as a response to a suspected break-in at an electrical storage building. Two Rubicon Security guards, who were on duty at the time, responded to a report of two male suspects allegedly involved in the break-in. Upon arriving at the scene, one of the male suspects fled into nearby vegetation, leaving only one suspect within the confines of the storage building.

The situation escalated when the remaining suspect brandished a panga and a screwdriver, posing a threat to the Rubicon Security officer present. In response, the other guard discharged two warning shots into the air in an attempt to deter the suspect. However, despite the warning shots, the suspect continued to advance menacingly toward the officer. Consequently, the officer fired a shot at the suspect’s left leg, injuring him in the bicep area. The suspect was found in possession of a black backpack containing various tools.

Following the incident, the 46-year-old Namibian male suspect was promptly transported to the Tsumeb State Hospital to receive immediate medical attention. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital for further medical treatment due to the nature of his injuries.

As the investigation unfolds, local law enforcement authorities are continuing their inquiries into the details surrounding the incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.