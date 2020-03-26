Nigeria to discharge 6 COVID-19 patients in Lagos

LAGOS, March 26 -- Six patients being treated for the COVID-19 have recovered in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, the government said on Thursday. Tunde Ajayi, the Special Assistant to Lagos state governor on health, who disclosed this to reporters in Lagos, said the patients are set to be discharged soon. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), a total of 51 cases were confirmed in the country. Out of the confirmed cases, two had been already discharged, while one death had been recorded, the NCDC said, adding that Lagos had 32 confirmed cases. Xinhua