Bangladesh receives medical supplies from Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations to fight COVID-19

DHAKA, March 29 -- The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation, with the coordination and help of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday donated medical supplies to the Bangladeshi Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to assist the Bangladeshi government in containing the COVID-19 spread. The donated medical supplies includes 30,000 COVID-19 testing reagents and 300,000 masks. The dedicated flight with the 300,000 masks arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in capital Dhaka on a special Chinese flight. Earlier on Friday, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation have officially donated the first batch of 30,000 COVID-19 testing reagents to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh. Xinhua

CHANGSHA, Feb. 27, 2020 — Workers pack medicines at a workshop of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Medical enterprises in Changsha have gradually and orderly resumed production amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Xue Yuge/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Xue Yuge via Getty Images)