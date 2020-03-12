Samoa ready to quarantine people suspected of carrying COVID-19

SUVA, March 12 -- Samoa is now ready to quarantine people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, according to Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi on his weekly radio program. The prime minister said four air-conditioned tents had been erected on the grounds of the Faleolo Health Center, which has been upgraded for quarantine. The tents, donated by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to isolate measles patients, can also be used to quarantine people suspected of having COVID-19, Malielegaoi said, adding that the tents are phase one of the Samoan government's coronavirus contingency plans. Meanwhile, a special Health Declaration Card is required to be filled out by all traveling passengers in-flight or on arrival into Samoa. All travelers, including returning residents entering Samoa, are now required to undergo medical examinations by a registered medical practitioner within three days before arrival onto the island nation. A medical clearance report is required for check-in prior to issuing boarding passes. People have been warned to clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow, and avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms. Eight Fijians returning from overseas who had symptoms similar to COVID-19 have all tested negative for the virus on Thursday. Fiji's Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said the tests were conducted at the state-of-the-art Fiji Center for Disease Control which started operation on Wednesday in Suva, capital of Fiji. He confirmed that there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji currently. The Health Ministry's plan to deal with the COVID-19 is to take all preventative measures, and act to isolate and contain as quickly as possible. Xinhua