Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated on in Port-au-prince, Haiti.

PORT-AU-PRINCE,July 10 — The 53 years old Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was shout dead while the first lady sustained injuries on Wednesday 7 July 2021.

A group of gunmen wielding assault weapons assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife at their home in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince early Wednesday, plunging the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation deeper into a destabilizing crisis.

The attack by assailants that Haitian authorities described as “commandos” comes amid months of escalating political instability and gang violence that have critically eroded the rule of law in the Caribbean nation of 11 million. Moïse, 53, dissolved parliament in January 2020 and ruled by decree as opponents and protesters demanded that he step down. Armed gangs with unclear allegiances have seized control of growing portions of the country, terrorizing the population with kidnappings, rapes and killings.

Source: New York Post. CCN