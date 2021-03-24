China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of reverse repos

BEIJING, March 24 -- China's central bank Wednesday conducted 10 billion yuan (about 1.53 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system. The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2.2 percent, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China. A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future. China will adopt a prudent monetary policy that is flexible, precise, appropriate and moderate in 2021, according to this year's government work report. Xinhua