NFA Ladies receive in receive COSAFA accolades

WINDHOEK, NOV 22 – Namibia Football Association’s (NFA) Jessica Nguaondu and Lorraine Gowases received certificates from The 2021 COSAFA Women’s Leadership Programme (WLP), following their completion of the inaugural six (6) month long course, which was conducted online due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to COSAFA, the vision of the project is to empower and elevate women in the COSAFA region into leadership roles. The vision sees a world where women reach equal exemplification at decision-making level, within the COSAFA region respectively as well as its 14 member Associations.

Addressing the participants, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman advised the graduates to support each other, associate themselves with inspiring people and practice humility.

The programme was attended by thirty seven (37) participants from the fourteen (14) COSAFA member Associations , with Nguaondu and Gowases being the only representatives from Namibia.

“It has been a great six months, and I’am thankful to COSAFA for creating a platform where women could interact and learn from one another. I look forward to more of women-mentoring programmes.” Said Nguaondu.

Gowases said she feels privileged to have been part of a promising programme that she sees producing more women leaders in the near future.

“I believe its time women take up more spaces within the football fraternity with pride and confidence that is loud enough to inspire and encourage the girl child to do the same.” She stated.