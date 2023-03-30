Namibia Volleyball Federation hosts Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, March 30 — The Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament is set to take place from Saturday, 1 April, until Sunday, 2 April 2023, at the Dome in Swakopmund. The Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) is hosting the tournament, which has attracted 37 teams from across Namibia, including the Zambezi, Kavango East, Ohangwena, and Oshana Regions. Seventeen of the teams are female, while twenty are male. The event is one of the NVF’s highlights and will feature players from Botswana and Germany.

NVF President Hillary Dux praised Bank Windhoek’s support and said, “The Bank Windhoek NVF Doc Open Tournament has become an attraction for volleyball players and spectators locally and within Namibia’s neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Zimbabwe. This shows that volleyball is growing and is heading for greater heights.”

John Uushona, NVF’s Competition Director, promised that spectators can look forward to top-class volleyball action. “The Revivals and Active Performers volleyball teams want to retain dominance in both the female and male categories,” he said. The tournament’s first match will start at 7:30 on Saturday morning, with the finals scheduled for Sunday evening.

– Namibia Daily News