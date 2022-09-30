Namibia to host first international MMA tournament

WINDHOEK, Sept. 30 — Namibia will hold its first-ever international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournament on Saturday.

Themed African Fighters League (AFL), the inaugural tournament will provide a platform for fighters from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa, Zambia, and Namibia to test and sharpen their skills against each other.

Carlos de Sousa, the holder of a third-degree black belt in Brazil jiu-jitsu and event organiser, trains the Namibian fighters.

“Our goal is to introduce this sport to Namibian people and grow it in the country,” said Sousa.

The tournament will also serve as preparations for the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships to be held in the United Arab Emirates in January 2023. (Xinhua)