Trending Now
Home National Windhoek +30 Declaration Adopted on Global Stage
Windhoek +30 Declaration Adopted on Global Stage
National

Windhoek +30 Declaration Adopted on Global Stage

November 22, 2021

WINDHOEK, NOV  22 – The 41st Session of the UNESCO General Conference on Thursday resulted in the global adoption of the Windhoek +30 Declaration the Namibian Information Ministry said Friday.

Namibia had submitted the Declaration at the 41st session of the General Conference as an item for adoption by UNESCO Member States for global implementation. The Windhoek+30 Declaration was first adopted on 3 May 2021, on the 30th anniversary of the historic 1991 Windhoek Declaration, which advocated for a Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media.

Namibia Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Albertus Aochamub, stated that the world today is characterized by information flows that spread rapidly driven by the diffusion of ICTs but often controlled by powerful interests, which he said works against the grain of global developmental agenda where information as a public good is often trampled on.

“It is, therefore, our duty to strike a balance between the need for access to quality information and these opposing paradigms. This is the main objective of the Windhoek+30 Declaration: Information as a Public Good, ” Aochamub said.

“The Government of the Republic of Namibia and the entire nation expresses its profound gratitude to UNESCO, and its member states, for entrusting Namibia to be at the forefront of an instrument of global significance and import.”

The Declaration calls among others, for the commitment of governments to creating a positive enabling environment for freedom of expression and access to Information; mainstreaming of media and information literacy into strategies and action plans to build the resilience of citizens to misinformation, disinformation and hate speech; the promotion of transparency and accountability of internet companies to eliminate threats to freedom of expression, access to information and privacy; as well as allocation of adequate human, financial and technical resources, for the proper implementation of the Declaration. – musa@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

5 MegaWatt Solar plant vital to the future

September 7, 2018

What’s behind CPC’s lasting charm among youth.

July 1, 2021

Namibia gets N$ 186 million to manage environment

July 18, 2018

Stakeholders join hands to better lives of disadvantaged...

October 24, 2018

Hardap’s Swapo 58th year anniversary celebrations postponed

April 17, 2018

Okahandja toddler drowns in bucket of water

March 24, 2018

More than N$ 11 million paid out in...

October 16, 2018

Australia’s Sydney sealed off with latest uptick in...

June 23, 2021

Try Again ready to topple Young Brazilians

May 24, 2018

Arsenal coach Emery gives support to under-fire Ozil

July 25, 2018