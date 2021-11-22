Trending Now
Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in eastern DR Congo
November 22, 2021

KINSHASA, Nov. 22 — A group of unknown gunmen attacked early Sunday against a mining company located in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and kidnapped five Chinese nationals.
The Chinese embassy to the DRC confirmed the attack in a statement, adding that five Chinese nationals have been abducted.
Tensions have been on the rise since the beginning of the year in the eastern part of the country, where attacks by local militants targeting military positions and civilians have been frequently reported. The government has also imposed a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu provinces since April 30.
The embassy added that the security situation in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces is “extremely severe” with multiple reported incidents of armed robbery and kidnappings. It also advised Chinese nationals not to travel to and evacuate from these high-risk areas. – XINHUA

