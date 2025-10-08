6 swept away by strong current of dam water in SW India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 8 — Six members of a family, including two children, were swept away in strong currents of dam water in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near Kunigal, close to Markonahalli Dam in Tumakuru district, about 102 km west of Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka.

According to officials, around 15 people had gone to the dam for a picnic, out of them seven, including women and children, stepped into the water.

However, while playing near the sluice gates of the dam, they were caught unawares when water suddenly gushed out following the opening of the gates of the dam.

“All seven people were swept away by the strong current of water.

However, one person was saved by the rescuers from police and fire department and admitted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital,” a police official said.

“Later on, two bodies were fished out, and efforts are underway to trace the missing four others.

” Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the siphon release.

Local media reports quoting dam engineers said the incident occurred due to a sudden natural increase in water flow.

The water level in the dam increased due to recent rains in the area. Locals blamed the lack of security measures near the dam for the incident. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 46