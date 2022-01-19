Trending Now
Prescribing Degree Bachelor of Law from STADIO is recognized qualification by Ministry of Justice

January 19, 2022

Windhoek, 19 Jan – STADIO is pleased to announce that the Minister of Justice, on recommendation from the Board for Legal Education, has pursuant to Section 5 of the Legal Practitioners Act, 1995 (the Act), prescribed the Bachelors of Law (LLB) degree presented by STADIO as a sufficient educational qualification for the purposes of that Act.  The prescription will be published in the Government Gazette on 15 December 2021.

The aforementioned prescription will enable STADIO LLB graduates to enrol for the Justice Training Centre (JTC) course, hosted by UNAM. It will further allow graduates of the LLB to enrol for their articles with a registered law firm. Once the graduate has met all these requirements and passed all the relevant examinations, the graduate can apply to be admitted as a legal practitioner by the High Court in Namibia.

This is another feather in the cap for STADIO. Graduates from the STADIO LLB qualification can now prepare themselves to join the legal fraternity in Namibia as legal professionals. This not only creates new opportunities but also expands opportunities for prospective students who want to study law at STADIO.

The Distance learning institute, STADIO offers a full law programme starting with a Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies, a Bachelor of Commerce in Law (BCom Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Law (BA Law). These programmes allow prospective students and graduates to build their academic credentials for an exciting career in law.

in December 2021 STADIO announced its first cohort of graduates for the LLB programme.

STADIO places its students at the heart of its academic activities and prides itself on prioritizing their success and solidifying its commitment to student-centric systems. With this Bachelor of Law degree, students can study at their own pace, safely and through distance learning and obtain recognized qualifications in Law and achieve their academic goals.

 

For more information on STADIO visit https://stadio.ac.za/

