‘UNAM hostel students urged to leave hostel’

Windhoek, March 19-Following the recent announcement made by Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, social distancing was set as a measure to prevent the spreading of the contagious COVID-19 virus.

As a consequence the University of Namibia has decided to reduce the number of staff and students on the University premises.

UNAM hostels students have been encouraged to leave the hostel, but are expected to return on 19 April 2020. If the outbreak remains under control. The international students may be allowed to stay depending on their circumstances and local students with special circumstances and specific needs are being assisted by the Office of Dean of Students.

“These precautions do not imply that the University is closed. We are merely operating remotely to create social distancing to protect our community and prevent further spread of the diseases”. said UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu, in a circular addressed to staff yesterday.

Non-essential staff were also advised to work from home if possible , while all members of management will go to work, leading their respective offices and ensuring that core services continue.

Teaching and Learning will continue remotely, by leveraging UNAM’s IT infrastructure and online learning platforms. This will implicate all full time courses as they will be administered through online learning modes.

Students will be contacted by their respective faculties and lecturers to give clarity on the new mode of online learning.

As a result, students have been granted an extra week of recess. This means that online lectures will begin on 30 March 2020.

The extended recess will be used to prepare content for delivery for academics that only have fulltime courses.

