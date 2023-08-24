Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Economic Growth and Job Creation at Oshana Investment Conference

Trending Now
August 24, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Ongwediva, 24 August – The Ongwediva campus of the University of Namibia recently hosted the Oshana Investment Conference under the theme “Igniting Economic Growth.” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, highlighted the potential of the Oshana Region for job creation and agricultural development.

With its fertile soil and favorable climate, Oshana holds promise as an agricultural hub. The government is focused on providing farmers with modern techniques, equipment, and financial support to harness this potential.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the significance of agriculture as an economic driver for the region. Furthermore, investments in infrastructure and marketing could bolster the tourism sector, capitalizing on the presence of the renowned Etosha National Park.

Recognizing the role of private sector investments, the Namibian government has implemented reforms to create a conducive investment environment. Infrastructure development is a priority, with commitments to support business growth in the region.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration between entrepreneurs, businesses, and community leaders to maximize the region’s potential. By fostering partnerships, innovation, and local entrepreneurship, the aim is to drive economic prosperity and create employment opportunities.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged active engagement, sharing expertise, and exploring investment opportunities to ignite economic growth in the Oshana region. She underlined that investing in infrastructure, promoting agriculture, developing tourism, fostering entrepreneurship, and engaging with the community are key elements for unlocking the region’s potential and contributing to Namibia’s socio-economic development.- Namibia Daily News

