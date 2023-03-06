Nedbank Namibia celebrates employee excellence at Top Achievers Awards

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 6 — On 2 March, Nedbank Namibia celebrated its Employee Top Achievers Awards 2022 ceremony at the Nedbank Campus. The awards recognised the exceptional performance and contributions of employees who made a significant impact on the company’s success during 2022. The event was held under the theme, “We write the future,” and 15 award categories were presented, with the winners chosen based on their outstanding performance.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving success, as the bank recognised top-performing teams. The Treasury Team won the Top Sales Team award, while the Outapi Branch won the Top Branch Award. The Three Best Tellers of the Year Award was won by Libertine Boois from Ondangwa Branch, Classen Sibongo from Rundu Branch, and Teresia Shikongo from Oshikango Branch. Sylvia Van Wyk received the Leadership Award, and the Finance Team was honoured with the Top Team Award.

The biggest award of the night, the MD Award, was presented to the overall achiever of the year, Chane Isaaks. Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Martha Murorua praised the individuals who exceeded expectations and went above and beyond throughout 2022, emphasising the importance of investing in people and achieving the balance between personal development and business growth.

Murorua added, “As we honour you for your indomitable spirit and dedication, let’s turn today’s recognition into something lasting. Use what you have learned over the past year and apply it going forward so that each milestone achieved becomes a stepping stone.”

The ceremony highlights the importance of recognising and appreciating employees’ contributions and motivating them to continue performing at their best. With such recognition, Nedbank Namibia aims to inspire employees to continue to work hard, write about the future, and achieve the bank’s strategic objectives.