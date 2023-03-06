Capricorn Foundation Launches Business Box Windhoek

Windhoek, March 6 — On Friday, 3 March 2023, Capricorn Foundation launched the Windhoek Business Box in partnership with the MTC Dome Namibia. The Business Box Namibia initiative was started in Swakopmund as part of MTC Dome’s vision to unlock the potential of Namibia’s youth through sports and entrepreneurs training programs to help aspirant entrepreneurs, small business owners and previously unsuccessful businesses become profitable and understand their role as entrepreneurs.

Economic Advancement is one of the Capricorn Foundation’s key and primary focus areas. Through this focus area, the Foundation aims to create shared value and to identify and support projects that stimulate economic growth and development. Accordingly, the Capricorn Foundation has committed N$567,000.00 to Business Box Namibia to expand the Business Box initiative to Windhoek.

“As a Connector of Positive Change, the Capricorn Foundation is proud to partner with the MTC Dome Namibia on establishing a Business Box in Windhoek. Through such collaborative initiatives, we can collectively tackle unemployment and promote an entrepreneurial culture in Namibia. We look forward to MTC Dome replicating the successes from Swakopmund here in Windhoek by establishing this first Business Box in the capital city,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer: Capricorn Foundation.

“The purpose of the Business Boxes is to create a home for entrepreneurs where they are enabled and empowered to develop their entrepreneurial thinking abilities to create value and exchange value to the benefit of everybody. The Business Boxes simulate the business environment where businesses are created, and people are developed to find their place in the world of business and life,” commented Etienne Raymond, co-founder of Business Box Namibia.

The Business Box Namibia concept is part of the Friends of MTC Dome programme to promote entrepreneurs training in Namibia by assisting aspirant entrepreneurs regardless of gender, race, or age of Namibian heritage in equipping and supporting entrepreneurs to be innovative in their thinking and behaviour resulting in in authenticity in both business and personal life.

“We are proud to be associated with Capricorn Foundation in supplying a vital and well-located hub in the heart of the city with a focal point for commerce, finance, and culture. Easy access and our passion for empowering and assisting entrepreneurs by coaching and mentoring using our holistic, authentically integrated methodology is a win-win,” Raymond concluded.

The Windhoek Business Box, situated in Mutual Platz, shop 18, is the address to connect, collaborate, and share ideas. We welcome all!