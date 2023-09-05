Namibia’s Petrofund Leader Joins Elite Speakers at AEW 2023

NDN Staffer

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 5 – The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is excited to announce Nillian Mulemi, the CEO of the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (Petrofund), as a distinguished speaker at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, scheduled to take place from October 16 to 20 in Cape Town. Mulemi is set to provide profound insights into the critical role of financial support mechanisms within the petroleum sector and will delve into the intricacies of capacity building in the oil and gas industry.

With a wealth of experience spanning 16 years, Nillian Mulemi has been at the helm of Petrofund, leading Namibia’s petroleum industry capacity-building program since 2002. Her leadership has been instrumental in overseeing the training of over 300 Namibians in crucial fields relevant to the petroleum sector. Mulemi’s commitment extends beyond Petrofund; she has previously served as a Development Officer at the Windhoek International School and has actively engaged with an NGO dedicated to promoting gender equality. Her leadership also ensures the responsible management of the National Petroleum Training Funds and ensures compliance with legal training obligations in Namibia.

Namibia’s recent discoveries of hydrocarbon resources represent a significant stride toward unlocking its petroleum potential and expanding its energy sector activities. To fully harness these discoveries and foster responsible industry growth, the development of a skilled workforce is imperative. Petrofund is addressing this need by proactively nurturing expertise among Namibian citizens in the realms of petroleum exploration and production through tailored capacity-building programs. These initiatives empower local talent with the essential knowledge and competencies required for active industry participation.

Furthermore, Petrofund ensures that oil exploration companies operating in Namibia contribute a predetermined sum to support these capacity-building programs. This financial commitment plays a pivotal role in empowering local talent and advancing education and training initiatives.

The fund collaborates closely with educational institutions to enhance their programs in alignment with the evolving needs of the petroleum industry. This support not only bolsters academic development but also bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry expertise. A significant portion of the allocated funds is dedicated to in-house training programs, offering Namibian citizens hands-on experience, exposure to industry practices, and the opportunity to cultivate practical skills.

Through its investment in local talent and knowledge, Petrofund ensures that the nation can efficiently and responsibly harness its petroleum resources. Petrofund’s endeavours contribute significantly to the sustainable growth of Namibia’s petroleum industry.

NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC, commented, “In the oil and gas sector, capacity building and funding are the cornerstones of success. Petrofund’s role in training Namibian citizens and actively engaging with oil exploration companies to invest in education is exemplary. It showcases the symbiotic relationship between industry growth and empowered local talent. As such, Mulemi’s insights will undoubtedly enrich our discussion on the vital role of capacity-building finance in the energy sector.”

Looking ahead, Nillian Mulemi’s participation at AEW 2023 promises to bring invaluable insights and expertise to the forefront of discussions, contributing to a deeper understanding of the energy landscape in Namibia and beyond. Her extensive experience in capacity building and her unwavering dedication to the growth of the petroleum industry makes her a highly anticipated speaker at this premier energy event.