NBL hands over 410 cases of Windhoek Lager for foreign missions independence celebrations.

Windhoek – Feb 28-Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation , Hon.Kristine Hoebes received the donation of approximately 410 cases of world premium beer, Windhoek Lager from Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) yesterday at NBL headquarters to be distributed to Namibia Embassies around the world in Celebration for Namibia ‘ s 30th independence anniversary. NBL Managing Director Marco Wenk, said that Windhoek lager is regarded as a perfect Namibia ‘ambassador, as it not only carries the spirit of Namibia but it also carries name of our beautiful capital city Windhoek .

The donation will be handed over to Namibian embassies all over the world to enable diplomatic missions and fellow Namibians abroad to celebrate the 30th Independence day celebrations .

Hon. Hoebes expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards NBL for donating the “most loved and most talked about beer.”

Over the years, NBL has managed to export it’s well known Windhoek Lager beer to countries is Africa and beyond.

The deputy minister said that there are developments taking place in the world of which most of them create new and freely accessible market opportunities. She therefore, further encouraged NBL to take advantage of the available marketing opportunities to expand its market.

The 410 cases of Windhoek Lager will be despatched to all Namibian foreign countries around the world before the 21st of March 2020 to be in time for theNamibia 30th Independence Celebrations.

