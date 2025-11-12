Botswana pledges welcoming business environment for investors

GABORONE, Nov. 12 — Botswana’s Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship Tiroeaone Ntsima has pledged that the southern African country “stands ready for providing transparent, equitable, and welcoming business environment” for international investors.

Ntsima made the remarks on Tuesday at an entrepreneurs’ forum in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Botswana.

The minister called for efforts to embrace people in partnership and innovate, encouraging entrepreneurs from Botswana and China to take the opportunities to converge.

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said that bilateral ties have gone through an extraordinary 50 years and become a strategic partnership today.

“Our nations have become good friends who treat each other as equals and good partners,” he said, highlighting the growing cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, trade, telecommunication, and mineral exploration.

Fan said China’s 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) will be a crucial stage for building on past achievements and breaking new ground in basically realizing socialist modernization of China, which will bring new opportunities and significant benefits for deepening cooperation with Botswana.

“With the new opportunities, it is imperative that we enhance the synergy between our development strategies,” he said. “We must foster deeper strategic collaboration and resolutely support each other in following development paths that are best suited to our respective national conditions.”

He called for joint efforts to advance the China-Botswana strategic partnership to a new level, and promote high-quality cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The event, held at Phakalane in the suburbs of the capital, Gaborone, was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Botswana, the Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana, and the Botswana Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, drawing about 70 participants. (Xinhua)

