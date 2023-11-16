Trending Now
Human Rights

UN Security Council extends authorization for African Union mission in Somalia

November 16, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 16 — The Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to extend the authorization for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) for six months, till June 30, 2024.

Resolution 2710, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, authorizes African Union member states to deploy up to 17,626 uniformed personnel to ATMIS till Dec. 31, 2023, and to complete the phase 2 drawdown of 3,000 personnel by this date, a three-month pause as requested by the Somali government.

It authorizes 14,626 uniformed personnel from Jan. 1, 2024, till June 30, 2024, and to complete the phase 3 drawdown of 4,000 ATMIS personnel by the latter date.

Resolution 2710 requests the federal government of Somalia and the African Union to conduct a joint technical assessment by March 31, 2024, to evaluate the phase 2 drawdown and identify lessons to inform planning for the remaining phases of the ATMIS drawdown.

It requests an update by April 30, 2024, on preparations for the phase 3 drawdown, setting out a clear plan and timescale for phase 3 drawdown.

The Security Council also unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday to approve a “technical rollover” of the Somalia sanctions till Dec. 1, 2023, to allow more time for negotiations on a regular extension of the restrictive measures.

Resolution 2711 also decides to renew the mandate of the panel of experts, which assists the Sanctions Committee, until Dec. 31, 2023. (Xinhua)

