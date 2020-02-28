Kenyan fresh cut flowers arrive in central China

CHANGSHA, Feb. 28 -- The first batch of fresh cut flowers imported from Kenya since the Spring Festival arrived in central China's Hunan Province Thursday. The 11,550 flowers, including roses, hydrangea and lilies, were transported on a charted flight from Nairobi and landed in the airport of Changsha, the provincial capital, after 14 hours in the air. The customs took immediate clearance measures to ensure bio-safety and freshness of the flowers. According to the Guangzhou Xinwang commerce and trade company, the importer, Kenyan roses are very popular among Chinese consumers due to their high quality and rich variety. Xinhua