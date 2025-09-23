Namibia boosts support for small-scale mining to empower rural communities

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — Namibia is strengthening support for small-scale miners as part of efforts to create jobs, formalize the sector, and unlock rural economic opportunities, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Deputy Minister of Industries, Mines, and Energy Gaudentia Krohne said small-scale mining targets smaller ore bodies often overlooked by large mining firms and focuses on semi-precious stones, dimension stones, and industrial minerals that require lower capital investment.

“Our ministry is assisting small-scale miners to apply for mining claims, resolve land access disputes, and form legal entities, such as cooperatives, so that support can be channeled effectively,” she said.

Currently, 951 mining claims have been registered in Namibia’s Erongo, Kunene, and Karas regions, which are home to some of the country’s most valuable mineral deposits, according to the official.

Krohne noted that the ministry is also working with development partners like the United Nations Development Program to optimize support for miners.

She said the sector still faces significant hurdles, including limited access to finance, a lack of sustainable markets, and challenges in securing land access from private farm owners.

Small-scale mining is a key source of livelihoods in rural Namibia, particularly for semi-precious stone and dimension stone production.

