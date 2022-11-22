Nandi-Ndaitwah wants inclusion for all children

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 21 Nov. – The World Children’s Day celebrations were made more meaningful on 20 November 2022 when the former international soccer player and businessman Ennio Hamutenya donated N$100 000 to Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Special Care Centre at Okandjengedi, in Oshakati East on Sunday.

Hamutenya told NDN: “My fashion brand known as Hamutenya (@hamu.tenya on social media) philosophy is merging fashion with charity.”

“A philosophy that I believe one day to be an example for all fashion companies in the world. If every brand gave a percentage to a cause, fashion and clothes being a necessity will be a service to better communities.

“After three years in the business, helping various organizations and people monthly with the proceeds of my brand, today is a milestone for the company. This year I am able to donate N$100 000 to a charity. A friend Noah Cyrus a famous artist in America, sister of Miley Cyrus and I decided to team up and make a real difference here in Namibia.

Speaking at the occasion Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said: “I’m looking forward to seeing more Hamutenyas who are ready to share what they have with their fellow Namibians particularly those in need.”

“In the same vain my special thanks go to the initiator and founder of this centre as well as the caretakers of who are driven by humanity in carrying out this noble work with passion. Let’s keep them in our prayers to remain committed to this special profession.

The inclusion of all children only became possible if all our children include those with special needs are taken care off, she said.

“In the context of our gathering today we should all go out encouraging the inclusion of our children in to the wider community and most important ensuring their equal rights to quality education are met, as we all know education is the key, education is the most important equalizer,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.