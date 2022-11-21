A 35-year-old male takes his own life.

By Charmaine Boois

Mariental, Nov. 21 – The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Rehoboth, between 06h00 and 07h00.

The deceased has been identified as Lee Mac John Van Wyk.

He was discovered hanging in an open garage at a home in the Block G neighbourhood by a passer-by who was taking a stroll down the street. The passer-by immediately alerted the neighbours and the police were called.

According to the police report no foul play is suspected.

Van Wyk’s next of kin have been informed of the death.