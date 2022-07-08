Berseba councillor reports on Berthanie development

By Joe-Chintha Garises

BETHANIE, July 8 – Councillor Jeremias Gooieman had a two-day meeting with the Bethanie Constituency Development Committee (CDC) to report back on activities for the first semester from January to June 2022.

The meeting was held on 05-06 July 2022 at Bethanie.

The mandate of the Regional Council is to, inter alia, govern and represent the affairs of the inhabitants of the region and to coordinate government functions at the regional level.

It is therefore critical, as a regional government, to always report to the electorate to gauge progress or stagnation in the constituency.

Matters discussed at the meeting were Education and Training, Disaster Assistance, Infrastructure Development, Rural Projects, Berseba Police Station and Vaalgraas Clinic.

Twenty-two students from various localities in the constituency were assisted with registration fees to access different Institutions of Higher Learning.

“Although, only N$50 000 was allocated to each constituency we spent N$59 420 and a letter dated 26 April 2022 was sent by the Regional Commander to the ACRO in which approval was granted for the Berseba Police Station.

“However their request was that the Regional Council or Constituency Office should make available facilities to be used as a police station as well as accommodation for the police officers.

The Control Admin Officer Sixtus Marcelinus Isaacks is having negotiations with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Land and Reform to buy the containers they got from Salini.

“In the meantime, the councillor wrote to NAMDEB and requested assistance for prefab facilities. They wrote back on 24 May 2022 and asked for indulgence to consult with their technical people before reverting back to us” Gooieman said regarding the police station.

Some of the challenges the constituency faces are the vastness of the Berseba Constituency, Frequent absence of Councillor due to regional and national programmes, Inactiveness of some Local Development Committees, Lack of skills/knowledge of Local Development Committee members, Absence of Development Committee at some Village Counsels, Absence of Local Economic Developments at some Local Authorities were amongst some.

“I submit this report for your kind consideration. Let us take hands and take Berseba Constituency to higher levels. Let us serve those who put us in this important position with humanity, diligence and commitment” Gooieman said.