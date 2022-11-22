Amushelelo, Nauyoma case withdrawn

Trending Now
November 22, 2022

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 21 Nov. – The criminal charges against activist Michael Amushelelo, Dimbulukweni Nauyoma and six others were withdrawn, their lawyer Kadhila Amoomo said today.

Speaking outside the court Amoomo said the case was withdrawn because the prosecutor general’s office was not ready with a decision to or not to prosecute.

He said while his clients had spent three months in custody, one could tell that there was no seriousness in the matter.

Amushelelo said what they did was not wrong as Namibians have no rights while foreigners had more rights. He said what they did was just  an act of protest and said they did not want Namibians to be reduced to refugee status in an independent Namibia because that’s what the current government was doing.

After hearing that their case had been withdrawn, Amushelelo and Nauyoma went to Chinatown and said that even though they were not planning on closing down Chinatown town today, they will do it on another day.

They said they will continue protests and show up at protests that were held by Namibians and that they will remove counterfeit products from where they are being sold as Namibians were not allowed to sell them.

 

