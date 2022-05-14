NamRA explains confiscated goods

By Johannes Paulus

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) says the N$5 million counterfeit goods that were destroyed by the agency this week were not confiscated recently but over the years.

“The destroyed goods have been in our warehouses for many years, seven years for some, while the latest was seized last year and are therefore not goods that have been recently confiscated,” said a statement by NamRA Chief Strategic Communications and Support Engagements Steven Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze dated 13 May 2022.

This was in reaction to an uproar over the news of the destruction of the goods which led to Namibia economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) member Michael Amushelelo and other activists forcing the closure of business at the China town business complex on Thursday.

Amushelelo and other activists were arrested and charged on Friday and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

NamRA said the destroyed goods were confiscated by the agency’s officials at different duty stations as “part of various enhanced enforcement operations carried out under the applicable domestic and international instruments”.

NamRA appealed to `Namibians not to import counterfeit goods as they risk losing their newly acquired stock due to the violation of the law.