Politics

AR activist denied entry to Chinese business at Ondangwa

May 14, 2022

ONDANGWA, May 14 – While the nation’s attention was on the events at China Town in Windhoek on Friday, a similar incident took place at Ondangwa involving Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activist, Angelina Immanuel.

She reportedly turned up at a business complex that was hired by a Chinese businessman to talk to employees regarding their wages, and the way they were being treated by their employer. On arrival, she was immediately confronted by the owner of the complex, Paavo Amwele, who happens to be the town’s mayor.

“Get in your car and leave … This is my property,” she said Amwele told her.

Immanuel resisted while being pushed, saying that she was there to do shopping and that Amwele had no right to interfere.

She claimed that Amwele threatened to shoot her and also accused him of having advised the Chinese employers to pay their workers “as they wished”.

Amwele succeeded in getting Immanuel to leave the premises.

Police were notified about what was happening, but when officers arrived at the scene,  “the situation had returned to normal,” said Inspector Thomas Aiyambo. – Namibia Daily News

