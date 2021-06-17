President Geingob pays tribute to the late former president of Zambia Dr Kaunda

Windhoek, June 17 – – President Geingob has described the late former president of Zambia Dr Kenneth D. Kaunda as a giant of a man.

“Africa has lost a giant of a man. Kenneth Kaunda, KK as we affectionately called him was generous, affable and above all resolute in his commitment to freedom for Southern Africa. We have lost him. However, Africans, and Namibians in particular shall be eternally grateful for his stellar contributions to our freedom. On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend condolences to his children, the family and the fraternal people of the Republic of Zambia. Rest In Peace, KK”.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info