Security Association of Namibia speaks out against NEFF interference

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 11 – The Security Association of Namibia (SAN), which represents employers in the local security industry, has expressed dismay over an incident on Monday, 9 May 2022, which they regard as an illegal strike, that has brought economic and legal consequences for contractual services to one of its members, Namibia Protection Services (NPS).

SAN condemned the illegal strike which was abetted by the Namibia Economic Freedom fighters (NEFF) when they are not a registered trade union and deemed it unconstitutional according to the Labour Act 11 of 2007.

They further urged all security officers employed by its members to abstain from unlawful behaviour that could find them facing disciplinary action in terms of the same labour legislation.

SAN urged all their registered members to adhere to the agreement through a signed declaration required by their clients’ compliance list. They are in continuous engagement with the wage commission as prescribed by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MOLIREC) and are awaiting feedback and guidance from the wage commission and the labour ministry on the prescribed minimum wage for the security industry going forward.

The association also pleaded with the ministry to intervene in the illegal strikes as this instigates anarchy and possible riots. It does not condone the contravention of the minimum wage for security officers but finds it difficult to understand the actions of a political party in labour matters shunning standard procedures in the country. Its members are only obliged to comply with the association’s constitution, the Labour Act 11 of 2007 and any other laws and regulations governing the industry.

Further, the association questioned the labour ministry, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) and Parliament about the legitimacy of the NEEF, as a political party, to contravene the above-mentioned legal framework at a cost to private security companies who comply with the set minimum wage for their workers and the sections of the Labour Act 11 of 2007.

In conclusion, they also take issue with the Procurement Board, public entities and private clients to discontinue deliberately setting security tender contract rates at less than N$11 per hour, as a qualification criterion when adjudicating the awarding of tender contracts to the lowest bidders.

This, SAN claims, also adds to labour unrest and disputes relating to the payment of security officers’ minimum hourly wages as this practice has allowed for a justification for non-compliance with the standard minimum entry wage rate of N$8.75 per hour and N$10.00 per hour after 12 months of service.

The continued practice by the Central Procurement Board has led to a negative economic performance impact through the awarding of tenders to established companies and put competitiveness in jeopardy as there are no financially viable tendering standards. The association urges all its members, as well as their clients, to immediately act against any perpetrators who disrupt their operations with harmful intentions by requesting the aid of the Namibian Police, obtaining court interdicts and or opening criminal cases. – Namibia Daily News