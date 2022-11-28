Trending Now
SPORTS

Brazil beat Switzerland to clinch spot in World Cup last 16

November 28, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 28 — Casemiro struck late as Brazil secured a berth in the World Cup knockout phase with a 1-0 win over Switzerland in their Group G match here on Monday.
Casemiro put his side ahead in the 83rd minute when his first-time shot deflected in off Manuel Akanji following Rodrygo’s flicked pass.
Brazil have now won their past nine matches and will progress to the last 16 of football’s showpiece tournament irrespective of the result of their final group game against Cameroon on Friday. Switzerland must defeat Serbia to guarantee their place in the next round. (Xinhua)

