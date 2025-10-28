Trending Now
Vietnam receives nearly 10 mln USD in int’l aid for typhoon recovery
Vietnam receives nearly 10 mln USD in int’l aid for typhoon recovery

October 28, 2025

HANOI, Oct. 28 — Vietnam has received nearly 10 million U.S. dollars in international aid to support recovery efforts following Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo, which recently caused severe damage in the country, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday.

The aid package, announced during a meeting held by the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, included around 7.2 million dollars in cash and goods worth approximately 2.5 million dollars.

The DRRP, established on Oct. 12, 2019, comprises 32 members, including three Vietnamese ministries and 29 international organizations, the report said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo have caused economic losses estimated at 1,674 billion Vietnamese dong (about 66.7 million dollars). (Xinhua)

