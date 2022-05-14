Venaani reckons government did not think through China Town issue

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 14 – May 2022 – Popular Democratic Movement leader (PDM) McHenry Venaani expressed his party’s view on the ongoing ‘Namra saga’, describing it as one the government did not think through, he said in a video on social media.

While the party does not condone lawlessness, he said, we should apply the law also looking at the economic reality of the country.

The government of the Republic of Namibia is obliged, under certain international laws, to burn ivory if it has been found from illegal hunting. However, he has it on good authority that the government has reserves worth about N$ 2 billion of such ivory, and his party agrees with the government not to burn it as it is an economic resource that could potentially help if sold. It could be used to build hospitals, schools, and other infrastructure that would be beneficial to our country.

So, in that way, he understands [Michael] Amushelelo and the company’s argument of closing down Chinese businesses, the same way the Namibia Revenue Agency has burned the counterfeit products. it is not fair that the Chinese business model is based on counterfeit products globally. Instead of burning they could have found a better use for the products such as shoes, blankets bedding for school hostels, and for children kids that are going without. lacking etc

Further, he encouraged the prime minister to call an urgent meeting with Namra, the Namibian Police, political parties, and other key members to address this issue as they will not keep quiet when ordinary citizens are being arrested for raising issues of genuine concern. – Namibia Daily News