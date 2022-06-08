Namibia’s 4th Industrial Revolution expo opens, offering fresh hope to youth entrepreneurship

WINDHOEK, June 8 — Namibian youth are optimistic that the digital startups, and small and medium-sized enterprises, which are on the rise, will enjoy success as the governmental efforts to embrace technology and the digital era take momentum.

The southwestern African nation on Tuesday commenced with the country’s 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) Conference which began with an expo in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.

“The expo is a good avenue for us to market our enterprise, especially for some of us offering digital solutions,” said Reinhold Shiwagala, the founder and chief executive officer of Taxi Connect, an application that links passengers and the taxi drivers.

The expo turned out to be a grand stage for many young people to showcase their technological solutions and explore business opportunities as the country braces for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“Though the fraternity is highly competitive, we have a chance, particularly because the solutions are citizen-oriented and targeted,” Shiwagala added

For Matheus Johannes, the co-founder of the Connect Africa App, dedicated to making life easier for visually and hearing-impaired persons, he found the expo as a platform to build and bridge networks.

“The digital fraternity is a huge market, and I am glad that government is zooming into how the country can maximize on technology for sustainable national development,” he added.



In an interview with Anna Amapindi, who works for Muhoko Investment, a company that develops apps and other digital solutions, said their participation at the expo is more than just marketing products. “It is giving us young women a chance and space to demonstrate our abilities and leadership in driving the digital revolution.”

The event, which will be hosted by the Namibia Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Task Force that was appointed by the country’s president, is running under the theme “4IR as an enabler of green and inclusive industrialization” from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Anicia Peters, the chairperson of the 4IR Task Force, said the expo attracted diverse players in the industry, showcasing emerging technologies. Peters added that exhibitors and the participants were optimistic about the future and the potential digital era would yield for their ventures. (Xinhua)

