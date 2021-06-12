Namibia launches comprehensive guidebook on nature parks.

WINDHOEK, June 12 — Namibia on Thursday launched a comprehensive guidebook on nature parks in the country.

The compilation of the book is a private-sector initiative, made possible by Gondwana Collection Namibia and the author Helge Denker, with the Capricorn Group funding the printing of the first edition of 2,000 copies.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an official launch event was canceled, Gondwana spokesperson Inke Stoldt told Xinhua on Friday.

The book, Namibia Nature Parks, showcases 22 state-protected areas and two large private nature reserves, and offers an overview of the community conservation areas that maintain wildlife habitat between the parks.

“For each of the featured protected areas, this intimate, in-depth guide provides detailed portrayals of landscapes and geomorphology, fauna and flora, history, current conservation priorities, research initiatives, and findings (on) what happens beyond the parks’ boundaries,” Stoldt said.

Other features include fact sheets and detailed park maps showing all visitor routes, and fascinating and informative nature notes, and travel tips, she said. Xinhua